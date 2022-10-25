HAUNTEDGAMES - Here is next !!

Dear THHR Fans!

This is the biggest news about the game since its release. As promised in the last news as "coming soon" we clear the "a bit nebolous" of the "much bigger milestone": We are currently overhauling the entire game with new stuff on the actual Unreal Engine!!! The game will be released next year named

TYA Remaster! If you haven't seen the brandnew TEASER yet, do NOW and get MORE INFO

accompanied by the great music from the band Comedy of Terrors.

We don't want to reveal too much, but we grant a many wishes from the community and THUGANATE, Lucifer's second-in-command, will be the toughest opponent of them all and will fight you to death because what has worked so far - he won't mind! However, there is still a lot to do before TYA Remaster can be released, but step by step we are taking it and it will be worth it! Please spread the info and keep supporting our Hauntedgames-Project TYA Remaster by buying THHR only on Steam.

Hey there everyone, Ezequiel here:

Just in time for Steam's Scream Fest 2022, not only do we want to celebrate the sale with very good news through our awesome teaser, we've also some improvements AND we're adding 4 FREE NEW WEAPONS for immediate use, yes, FREE for everyone! This is our way to say thank you for your support and for being so nice to us.

Please have a look at the following statements about the weapons and patches and have fun playing!

CU you all next - Cheers! ːsteamhappyː

Eze & Tom

Axe: Easily chop off enemy’s heads and have a bath with their blood.

Whip: Submit and humilliate the minions by destroying them with this powerful weapon.

Colt M1911: low fire rate but very powerful, even stronger when using two at the same time.

Wrecking gun: The most brutal of the new weapons hidden somewhere on each map!

Find it and blow-up minions!



Axe and Whip changes the way the Melee weapon upgrades work:

Knife

Scythe

Axe

Chainsaw

Whip

Teutonic Mace

Witch Hammer

Typhoon Glaive

Colt M1911 changes the way the Pistols weapon upgrades work:

Colt M1911

Handgun

Burst Pistol

Vendetta Revolver

Akimbo Colts

Akimbo Handguns

Akimbo Burst Pistols

Akimbo Vendetta Revolvers

Wrecking gun does not change any weapon tier because is a special weapon that can be grabbed on each map just like the Ramm Bow, Enforcer Rifle, Flamethrower, Nitrogen Launcher, RPG and Grenade Launcher.

Patch notes:

Weapons:

Added Colt M1911 and Akimbo Colts as new weapons on Pistols tier.

Added Axe and Whip as new weapons on Melee tier.

Added Wrecking gun as new weapon on Special tier.

Changed XP obtained for every kill on the Melee tier, starting from 2.0 with the Knife to 1.3 on the Glaive.

Changed XP obtained for every kill on the Pistol tier, starting from 1.30 with the Colt to 1 on the Dual Revolvers.

Localization:

Updated every language due to new weapons addition.

Maps: