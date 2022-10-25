Version 4.3 Update

Hey there, dope-fiends! We have yet another patch based on user feedback for your Halloween enjoyment. This primarily all fixes and a few extra little bits. There will be one more patch coming for a few minor things but we wanted to roll out a bunch of bigger bug fixes first.

The change-log is as follows:

Added: seeded in more lost stuff

Changed: restructured how what is lost or found happens

Changed: updated engine to Godot Engine 3.5.1

Changed: Classic version now uses new API system

Fixed: a few bugs in API system

Fixed: turning off holidays doesn't disable them

Fixed: issue where backgrounds didn't load right in Halloween mode

Fixed: problem with saves loading due to encryption, players may need to delete local saves

Fixed: signals for networking loading in background

Fixed: missing dialog for old lady

Fixed: issue with finding stuff, caused thread to break and nothing to be found

Fixed: getting stuck in dialog when fleeing from the cops

Fixed: some naming issues with finding or losing items

Fixed: organ related keys in translation file

We had to remove save encryption since it broke during the engine change. If you experience problems with saves loading, please delete the save files then just sync from the Options menu. Your save files should be at these locations:

Windows - C:\Users\<your username>\AppData\Roaming\Godot\app_userdata\The Dope Game\

Linux - ~/.local/share/The Dope Game/

OSX - ~/Library/Application Support/Godot/app_userdata/The Dope Game/

If you run into any issues with any of this, please reach out to us! Happy holidays!