Version 4.3 Update

Hey there, dope-fiends! We have yet another patch based on user feedback for your Halloween enjoyment. This primarily all fixes and a few extra little bits. There will be one more patch coming for a few minor things but we wanted to roll out a bunch of bigger bug fixes first.
The change-log is as follows:
- Added: seeded in more lost stuff
- Changed: restructured how what is lost or found happens
- Changed: updated engine to Godot Engine 3.5.1
- Changed: Classic version now uses new API system
- Fixed: a few bugs in API system
- Fixed: turning off holidays doesn't disable them
- Fixed: issue where backgrounds didn't load right in Halloween mode
- Fixed: problem with saves loading due to encryption, players may need to delete local saves
- Fixed: signals for networking loading in background
- Fixed: missing dialog for old lady
- Fixed: issue with finding stuff, caused thread to break and nothing to be found
- Fixed: getting stuck in dialog when fleeing from the cops
- Fixed: some naming issues with finding or losing items
- Fixed: organ related keys in translation file
We had to remove save encryption since it broke during the engine change. If you experience problems with saves loading, please delete the save files then just sync from the Options menu. Your save files should be at these locations:
- Windows - C:\Users\<your username>\AppData\Roaming\Godot\app_userdata\The Dope Game\
- Linux - ~/.local/share/The Dope Game/
- OSX - ~/Library/Application Support/Godot/app_userdata/The Dope Game/
If you run into any issues with any of this, please reach out to us! Happy holidays!
