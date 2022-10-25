Halloween update - New free album, deco, album and prized event coming soon!

Hello everyone!

I just updated Chill Corner to 2.3.0 added some new things following the Halloween theme below:

Added “The Spokies - Halloween 2022” album with 10 spooky songs! And It's completely free!



Added new 23 Halloween theme stickers.



Add 5 new Halloween decorations: bumpkin, cauldron and lamp!



Hope you all will like the update! Following the update and Halloween, I will be holding an event the next day with some cool rewards, follow Chill Corner's store page to be notified when the event launches!

And finally, remember to follow Chill Town, more info about the game will be revealed soon! Cheer!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1940200/Chill_Town/

*Credit: Banner Image by jcomp on Freepik