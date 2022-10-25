 Skip to content

Defend from Candyland! update for 25 October 2022

60% Off!

Defend from Candyland! update for 25 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Just a quick message here to say that Defend from Candyland! is currently 60% off until 31st October!

Soo much has been added to this game since its release in January from player suggestions including, New Towers, Health Bars, New controls, speed up ability, new icons, towers/candy balances, new and improved Endless Mode and soo much more! Come check it out!

Still not sure whether to buy it? Check out these reviews/videos from different players/curators!

DaRevieweD:
"The addictive texture of Candy Crush but as a lane diverting, tower defense! It lacks eye candy yet gives off sweet and sour aftertastes that you'll want to go again... AND AGAIN. Watch out DIE-betes~"

Embeans:

"Fun little game, harder than it looks. Try and beat my high score of hitting level 103 on endless mode. I bet you can't."

ChaoticFear19

ExoFury Gaming

Embean:

ValdarakGaming:

So, ready to try it for yourself?

Still not convinced? Come have a chat with the developers, testers and other players on Discord see what they think!

