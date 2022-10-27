The Pegasus Expedition receives new patch and brand new DEMO!

Greetings, Directors!

A week has gone by since the launch of The Pegasus Expedition and it's time for us to serve you the first update! Thanks to your feedback, which we are very thankful for, we have been able to locate and fix multiple issues, including those game-breaking ones. Now it's your turn to enjoy the game! Read the full change log below.

We are also putting up new DEMO version so everyone could try the game for free! This DEMO has been put together from the current version of the game and is much more enjoyable than the previous one, so feel free to give it a go!

**

Change log:

**

Changes:

Made Ror clan more passive at the start of the game (Requires new game)

Repair has been made somewhat cheaper and the duration has been capped to 6 turns

Adjusted the behaviour of the Daras-faction, which has been acting too expansively (affects only New Game, not existing saves)

The game now uses Steam Cloud saving system

Fixes: