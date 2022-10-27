The Pegasus Expedition receives new patch and brand new DEMO!

Greetings, Directors!
A week has gone by since the launch of The Pegasus Expedition and it's time for us to serve you the first update! Thanks to your feedback, which we are very thankful for, we have been able to locate and fix multiple issues, including those game-breaking ones. Now it's your turn to enjoy the game! Read the full change log below.
We are also putting up new DEMO version so everyone could try the game for free! This DEMO has been put together from the current version of the game and is much more enjoyable than the previous one, so feel free to give it a go!
Change log:
Changes:
- Made Ror clan more passive at the start of the game (Requires new game)
- Repair has been made somewhat cheaper and the duration has been capped to 6 turns
- Adjusted the behaviour of the Daras-faction, which has been acting too expansively (affects only New Game, not existing saves)
- The game now uses Steam Cloud saving system
Fixes:
- Fix to a black screen crash issue affecting especially older machines and computers with Windows 7
- Hotfix for a bug with "Foothold secured in N214R galaxy" which blocked some players' progress. (affects only saves from before receiving the troublesome quest)
- Fixed missing subtitles from chapter 2 cutscene
- Fixed low happiness affecting resources generation incorrectly * Fixed issue of player being able to capture Otokhot, a quest objective for Maelstyrakh Civil war quest too early and the quest not recognizing it. (only for saves from before capturing Otokhot too early)
- Fixed that upgrading a structure would often replace a wrong building with the upgraded one, not the one being upgraded.
- Fixed issue of Anabah Movement spawning without war and being friendly. Now they are permanently at war with the player
- Fixed an issue with the protectorate event chain not resetting when it should be refused by the player.
- Refusing Maelstyrakh Civil War quest would not always remove movement restrictions tied to it.
