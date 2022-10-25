New Content Update! + (Special Halloween Skin!)

Hello!

We have released another new update today! This update adds some more stuff for the player such as a new weapon, and special items that can temporarily buff some of your stats. There is also a new special entity that pretends to be an NPC! Also, to celebrate Halloween we have added a special "Pumpkinhead" playable skin and pumpkin food item!

Full changes:

-Time spent alive in real-world hours and minutes are shown at the end of the run

-A new leaderboard for the longest (real world) time added

-"Skin Stealer" entity added - this entity looks like a random normal player with a random name that roams the backrooms pretending to be another player. They have a low spawn chance but can spawn in ANY level. When you are close however they will charge you and transform into a hostile skin stealer entity. The skin stealer in impostor form looks like an ordinary player, but there are some very SLIGHT deformities that you will eventually figure out and can look out for...

-Achievement for encountering a skin stealer transform from an impostor NPC

-Lead pipe weapon added

-protein bar item added, temporarily boosts melee damage

-protein bar achievement

-adrenaline shot item added, temporarily boosted defense

-adrenaline shot achievement added

-A special "pumpkin head" playable skin for Halloween added!

-pumpkin food item added

-Iron bars and locked doors are removed at the start of levels to stop soft locks

-Fixed a bug where coin pickup sound and candle blow-out volume weren't affected by SFX slider in settings

-Fixed a bug that caused vendors not to be cleared between floors leading to some appearing in strange places

-Various smaller bug fixes such as typos/graphical glitches etc

As usual, there will be another update soon!

Cheers!