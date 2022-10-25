Season Pass 2 is coming!

Hello, Pathfinders!

Today, we have great news for those of you who think that a hundred (or six) hours of adventuring is not enough—we are opening preorders of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Season Pass 2!

Remember our recent survey about the DLC of your dreams? More than 30 thousand people participated in it, providing us with invaluable data. It helped us plan the content for the new season, and will likely keep helping us in the future. See for yourself: our Creative Director Alexander Mishulin is here to tell you more about what’s coming:

DLC #4 brings a new companion for the Knight Commander's party, and a new playable class : the everchanging shifter! Bolster your party with a reliable brawler, capable of taking on the aspects of various wild beasts. Delve into the lost secrets of the old Sarkoris. And, who knows, maybe even find a new love that could transcend time.

for the Knight Commander's party, and : the everchanging shifter! Bolster your party with a reliable brawler, capable of taking on the aspects of various wild beasts. Delve into the lost secrets of the old Sarkoris. And, who knows, maybe even that could transcend time. DLC #5 will be a new standalone campaign that picks up where the Through the Ashes story left off. A new demon lord with his hordes of frozen minions is emerging from the depths of the Abyss. With the Knight Commander being busy elsewhere, what can a group of regular adventures with no mythic powers do to save the day? This expansion offers a 6-7 hours long story which you can play independently, or import your hero from the Through the Ashes savegame. And after you're done, a whole new dungeon in the main campaign will open for the Knight Commander to explore.

story left off. A new demon lord with his hordes of frozen minions is emerging from the depths of the Abyss. With the Knight Commander being busy elsewhere, what can a group of regular adventures with no mythic powers do to save the day? This expansion offers which you can play independently, or import your hero from the Through the Ashes savegame. And after you're done, in the main campaign to explore. DLC #6 will bring the Knight-commander back to Kenabres. During your first visit, things did not go well. Now that the demonic assault has been thwarted, and the crusaders are preparing their final counterattack, why not take a little break? Kenabres, burned and rebuilt, is holding a new festival, and the Knight Commander will be the guest of honor. This is your chance to spend some quality time away from the battlefields, together with your companions — and, perhaps, go on a special date with your loved one. Be careful, though: the war isn't over yet, and even the new, peaceful Kenabres might hide its share of secrets...

If these words got your heart pumping, you can preorder Season Pass 2 here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2145870/Pathfinder_Wrath_of_the_Righteous__Season_Pass_2/

We are hoping you will love these new DLC! And if you still haven’t played the DLC from the first season, now is a perfect time to get them, as the first Season Pass is 55% off during the Halloween Sale. There are sweet discounts on the Commander Pack, base and Mythic editions, and separate DLC as well.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1184370/Pathfinder_Wrath_of_the_Righteous__Enhanced_Edition/

Spooky crusading!