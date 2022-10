Share · View all patches · Build 9797189 · Last edited 25 October 2022 – 17:59:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Happy Spooky Season Survivors!

The Project Winter team would like to give everyone an extra sweet Halloween treat with a monstrous discount on the Project Winter Blackout DLC.

Save 50% off the DLC starting today until November 1st!

Grab your copy today and join in on our Alien Invasion Event fun... Be careful out there survivors - it could be a trick or... a traitor!