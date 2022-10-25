Deadly Broadcast - Lots of Cool Improvements with New in Game Streaming Devices!

Deadly Broadcast is improved a lot. As team, we are working very hard to make our game better and better. New improvements are listed below:

16 New Zombie Characters are added.

Enemy AI System is improved.

Boss Characters are re-designed.

Livecast caravan is added. Now, players should pick up their devices in Caravan and start to livecast.

Sound Effects are remastered.

Graphics and Visuals are improved.

Camera and Audiometer devices are added.

New cutscene videos are added.

Better storytelling.

Character skills are added. Now you can upgrade your character skills with the money you get in the donations from your spectators.

Extra buyable Character clothes are added. Now you can change your characters' clothes with the money you get in the donations from your spectators.

Win and Lose Scenes are re-designed.

Special Doors and Rooms are re-designed.