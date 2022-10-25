 Skip to content

Deadly Broadcast update for 25 October 2022

Deadly Broadcast - Lots of Cool Improvements with New in Game Streaming Devices!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Deadly Broadcast is improved a lot. As team, we are working very hard to make our game better and better. New improvements are listed below:

  • 16 New Zombie Characters are added.
  • Enemy AI System is improved.
  • Boss Characters are re-designed.
  • Livecast caravan is added. Now, players should pick up their devices in Caravan and start to livecast.
  • Sound Effects are remastered.
  • Graphics and Visuals are improved.
  • Camera and Audiometer devices are added.
  • New cutscene videos are added.
  • Better storytelling.
  • Character skills are added. Now you can upgrade your character skills with the money you get in the donations from your spectators.
  • Extra buyable Character clothes are added. Now you can change your characters' clothes with the money you get in the donations from your spectators.
  • Win and Lose Scenes are re-designed.
  • Special Doors and Rooms are re-designed.

