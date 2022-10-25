Deadly Broadcast - Lots of Cool Improvements with New in Game Streaming Devices!

Deadly Broadcast is improved a lot. As team, we are working very hard to make our game better and better. New improvements are listed below:
- 16 New Zombie Characters are added.
- Enemy AI System is improved.
- Boss Characters are re-designed.
- Livecast caravan is added. Now, players should pick up their devices in Caravan and start to livecast.
- Sound Effects are remastered.
- Graphics and Visuals are improved.
- Camera and Audiometer devices are added.
- New cutscene videos are added.
- Better storytelling.
- Character skills are added. Now you can upgrade your character skills with the money you get in the donations from your spectators.
- Extra buyable Character clothes are added. Now you can change your characters' clothes with the money you get in the donations from your spectators.
- Win and Lose Scenes are re-designed.
- Special Doors and Rooms are re-designed.
Changed files in this update