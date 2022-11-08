Overcooked! All You Can Eat l Tasty Hotfixes Incoming!

Hey there Chefs! 👨‍🍳👩‍🍳

Thank you for all your continued support, feedback and bug reports from the latest World Food Festival Update for Overcooked! All You Can Eat!

The team have been cooking up a hotfix patch to enhance your culinary experience! You can find all fixes of our patch below:

Steam Hotfix Patch Notes

**General Fixes

**

Fixed an issue where Kevin and the Onion King didn't dance at the results screen.

Fixed an issue where the player had difficulty throwing ingredients into the delivery box on level 3-4.

Fixed an issue in an online session using the "skip Level" function resulted in a softlock when cutscenes play after OKD1 the Peckening and OKD2 6-6.

Fixed an issue where the "New Chef Unlocked" prompt shows the Fox & Globe Chef from WFF after completing OKD main campaigns.

Fixed an issue where the save data for World Food Festival uses debug text in name.

Thank you all for your patience as we continue to enhance the World Food Festival Update for Overcooked! All You Can Eat!

In the meantime, if you notice any other issues with the game, please do get in touch via our Report a Problem section, here on Steam!

**

