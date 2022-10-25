 Skip to content

GTFO update for 25 October 2022

Celebrate Halloween with a limited GTFO helmet and Point Shop Bundle

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Prepare for Halloween

We have reached the time of the year when parts of the outside world match The Complex's climate - dark, cold and damp. And for this, The Warden has granted additional apparel requisitions. Complete any expedition to claim the Kovac Red Ranger and prepare your prisoner for Halloween. This is only available until the 1st of November, 23:59 UTC.

Steam Scream Fest Point Shop Bundle

To celebrate Halloween even further we are participating in the Steam Scream Fest, with a special bundle containing an animated avatar based on the Kovac mask, an avatar frame, mini-profile background and a profile background. You'll find the limited bundle here.

ALT://Rundown 1.0 Deviation completion reward

Prisoners who are extra proficient and clear all of the six expeditions in ALT://Rundwon 1.0 Deviation can also secure an extra reward, the Omneco Pro-Tech Mark I. This is not a timed event so you can take your time. If you need it.

