 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TAXINAUT update for 25 October 2022

Update TAXINAUT version 0.8.25 WIN_EARLY

Share · View all patches · Build 9797076 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It took a while 'cause there's a lot of unforeseen detail in it (like I had to adjust the tutorial etc.) but this one has a lot more support for controllers or keyboard. You'll need a controller which can be mapped to keyboard keys (e.g. through Steam) and has a thumbstick that can control the mouse. For more details see:

http://www.mosgrom.net/taxinaut/manual.html#usingcontrollersorthekeyboard

This patches also fixes a bug that made it very hard to progress in the storyline involving "Heimgzung".

Changed files in this update

Depot 2082261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link