Update TAXINAUT version 0.8.25 WIN_EARLY

It took a while 'cause there's a lot of unforeseen detail in it (like I had to adjust the tutorial etc.) but this one has a lot more support for controllers or keyboard. You'll need a controller which can be mapped to keyboard keys (e.g. through Steam) and has a thumbstick that can control the mouse. For more details see:

http://www.mosgrom.net/taxinaut/manual.html#usingcontrollersorthekeyboard

This patches also fixes a bug that made it very hard to progress in the storyline involving "Heimgzung".