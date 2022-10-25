CLAIRE'S QUEST - PATCH 0.25.1

As promised- we've got the second half of the Beasts & Burdens patch for you guys! More rangers questline content, more sex scenes, more questline progression across the board in general. Check out what's in store for you now!

CLAIRE'S QUEST VERSION SERIES 0.25 CHANGELOG

0.25.1

• New major quest! “Monkey Business”, part of the Rangers Questline, is now available. To begin, talk to Talin outside of the lodge, in the gardens.

• New scene: Roxanne’s Tiger Taming, part of the new “Monkey Business” quest, unlocked automatically in Gallery after quest completion.

• New scene: Monkey Trap, part of the new “Monkey Business” quest, unlocked automatically in the Gallery after quest completion.

• New major quest! “A Tree Of Stone”, part of the Temple Questline, is now available. To begin, go to the Temple and talk to Mia, who will be waiting at the entryway.

• New scene: Claire x Mia Double Dipping, part of the new “A Tree Of Stone” quest, unlocked automatically in the Gallery after completion.

• The Oubliette scene for the Temple Questline has been significantly rewritten with greater, -throbbing- detail ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) – will also now unlock automatically in Gallery after you start “A Tree Of Stone”

• Lawrence’s oral training scene with Claire as part of the Fairfelt minor questline now has it’s own all-new CG set that replaces the old placeholder sets. The placeholder sets will now be used as intended as part of another minor questline in coming updates, involving a new character, Isander, which takes place in Rathpike!

• Claire’s in-game “dialogue” portraits have been completely redrawn and revamped, to better fit-in with the majority of the CG scenes drawn in Pigutao’s style!

• The way the “Sickness” State has been changed. Instead of deducting Energy per every step (which leads to some gamebreaking situations), it instead now temporarily cuts Claire’s Maximum Energy to half as long as she is Sick.

• Graphical change in Valos – the guardsmen in Valos now use morion-style helmets and halberds, in order to look visually distinct from Continent guardsmen.

• Fixed the old chibi graphics still being used in the Lighthouse of Valos.

• Fixed the glitch with getting stuck in Vane Mansion during “Let Them Eat Fruit!”

• High Sister Peony now has her new, recolored sprites and portraits, replacing her hasty placeholder.

• Natalie and Sally have had their sprites and portraits recolored, as part of our overhaul to convert all ‘unnatural’ hair colors to ‘regular’ hair colors for human characters.

• Sally’s CG scene has been accordingly recolored as well.

• Hairstyle inconsistency fixed in Maude’s portraits

• Aster’s portrait and sprite inconsistency fixed.