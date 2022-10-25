 Skip to content

Chacara update for 25 October 2022

Chacara - 1.0.3 patch notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via steamstore-a.akamaihd.net

-Fixed a bug that caused the enemy to get stuck in the car in the later parts of the game (thanks to streamer Gasparinh0 for reporting the bug).

