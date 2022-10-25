-Fixed a bug that caused the enemy to get stuck in the car in the later parts of the game (thanks to streamer Gasparinh0 for reporting the bug).
Chacara update for 25 October 2022
Chacara - 1.0.3 patch notes
Patchnotes via steamstore-a.akamaihd.net
