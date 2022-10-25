 Skip to content

Alisa update for 25 October 2022

Halloween Update!

Alisa update for 25 October 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9797009

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

It's Halloween! And Alisa received 2 new Make-up Costumes! Permanently!
(accessible with the Illusive Make-up Modification and interacting with a Mirror)
Designs by Pitch Canker and Chad Porter!

And some bugfixes:

  • Fly enemy now correctly dropping ammo in end boss fight.
  • Attempt to make Auto-aim more reliable. (feels a little bit more stiff now)
  • Attempt to fix the famous stairs bug in end boss fight.
  • Fixed infinite knock down by end boss. (now only 2 knockdowns and then you have ~4 seconds invulnerability time)
  • In-game menu's now extremely optimized and will have way better framerate.

Small addition:

  • Apart from the 2 new Make-up dresses, there are now Make-up titles.

And this comes with a 20% discount! Tell your friends!
And have fun!

