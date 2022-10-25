Halloween Update!

Hello everyone!
It's Halloween! And Alisa received 2 new Make-up Costumes! Permanently!
(accessible with the Illusive Make-up Modification and interacting with a Mirror)
Designs by Pitch Canker and Chad Porter!
And some bugfixes:
- Fly enemy now correctly dropping ammo in end boss fight.
- Attempt to make Auto-aim more reliable. (feels a little bit more stiff now)
- Attempt to fix the famous stairs bug in end boss fight.
- Fixed infinite knock down by end boss. (now only 2 knockdowns and then you have ~4 seconds invulnerability time)
- In-game menu's now extremely optimized and will have way better framerate.
Small addition:
- Apart from the 2 new Make-up dresses, there are now Make-up titles.
And this comes with a 20% discount! Tell your friends!
And have fun!
Changed files in this update