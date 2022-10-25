Fungiman: The Multiplayer Update

It's been a long time since the last update. Now is the time to make up for it.

This update indroduces a new multiplayer PvP mode where you can take on the role of the Player or become Fungiman himself!

I designed multiplayer game mode with a maximum of 2 players in mind, but it turned out that it can be a lot of fun when there are a lot of players, so there is no limit on number of people who can be in one game at the same time!

Fungiman is free and it will forever remain free

