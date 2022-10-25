Spooky Season 2022

It’s time to get Spooky! That’s right, Spooky Season is here once again!

Team Calavera and Team Jack-o’-lantern are back at it again. Choose a team to receive your skins and this time you’ll get team stickers and banners as well! Whichever team has the most wins at the end of the season will receive a special reward.

But beware, the Fling levels have been spookified! Lurking in the shadows are the remains of the undead waiting to grab unexpected Flingers. Keep an eye out for enchanted Witch Brooms to fly over obstacles and soar farther into the race.

Team Sugar Skull

1 Character: Sugar Skull

4 Alternative Skins

Team Stickers and Banners

Team Jack-o’-lantern

1 Character: Jack-o’-lantern

4 Alternative Skins

Team Stickers and Banners

Levels