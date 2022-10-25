Halloween Special

Greetings!
This halloween, a portal to a dark realm opened in Energy Tail!
A special challenge is waiting for you, with 13 waves - including an evil boss.
Don't forget to try it out, before the portal closes.
According to our estimates, the portal should be stable until the 7th of November.
All Changes:
- New game mode for halloween reachable over the main menu with achievements
- Fixing a bug where the player can not reach it's maximum speed when using the gamepad analog stick under some conditions
