 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Energy Tail update for 25 October 2022

Halloween Special

Share · View all patches · Build 9796919 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via steamstore-a.akamaihd.net

Greetings!
This halloween, a portal to a dark realm opened in Energy Tail!
A special challenge is waiting for you, with 13 waves - including an evil boss.
Don't forget to try it out, before the portal closes.
According to our estimates, the portal should be stable until the 7th of November.

All Changes:

  • New game mode for halloween reachable over the main menu with achievements
  • Fixing a bug where the player can not reach it's maximum speed when using the gamepad analog stick under some conditions

Changed files in this update

Depot 2077101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link