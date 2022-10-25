 Skip to content

エマの武器屋さん update for 25 October 2022

Emma's Weapons Shop ver1.0.3 has been released!

Share · View all patches · Build 9796917

Patchnotes via steamstore-a.akamaihd.net

The UI has been adjusted to make it easier to use.
The game can be continued even after the game is cleared.

