The UI has been adjusted to make it easier to use.
The game can be continued even after the game is cleared.
エマの武器屋さん update for 25 October 2022
Emma's Weapons Shop ver1.0.3 has been released!
Patchnotes via steamstore-a.akamaihd.net
