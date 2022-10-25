SPOOKY 50% SALE, DOUBLE SHARDS, AND MORE!

Hey Ghosts and Hunters,

We have a spooky surprise for you today! Update 3 (The Halloween Update) brings a bunch of new stuff to MGH! Just a quick note before we get started though, we are shifting our Update strategy a bit to have somewhat smaller, but more frequent updates.

50% SALE

I can hardly think of a more appropriate way to get ready for Halloween than playing some sweet, spooky games. For those of you who have been haunting the Steam page waiting for a sale, you’re in luck! MGH is now 50% off as part of Steam’s Scream Fest sale.

DOUBLE SHARD WEEK

To welcome all our new players aboard our ghostly little carnival ride, we’ll also be granting double the normal amount of Ghost Shards throughout this whole week for all players.

HALLOWEEN DECORATIONS AND NEW HERO PROPS



In the spirit of the season, we’ve got a spooky surprise! We’ve decorated all the maps and the van, so you can better appreciate this spooktacular time of year. We’ve also added three new Hero Props for you all to enjoy, but some of these might go away at the end of spooky season!

Chomping Pumpkin - Much like our mimic chest friend, this pumpkin will have no problem taking a bite or two out of you

Pumpkin Jack-in-the-box - Is the hammer from our regular Jack-in-the-box too aggressive for you? How about launching pumpkin guts at them instead?

Witch Doll - Who needs a knife when you have a broom? Zoom across the maps and bonk the hunters to your hearts content

Check out our full list of what is new in our Update 3 post! We hope you have a happy Halloween, and we can't wait to show you more of what we are working on with our more frequent updates! Have a great spooky season Ghosts and Hunters, and look out for more updates actually truly soon!

👻-Team MGH!