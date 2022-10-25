Update #11 - Harvest World

Version 0.78.1 Release Notes

Hi everyone -

Just in time for Halloween and the Steam Scream Fest, we've just launched our second major update: Harvest World!

As I mentioned last week, Harvest World will be a continuous live update - adding regular new content through the duration of the event which will run through till the end of November. Here's what's included this week:

New Content in Harvest World - Week 1

In the first week of the Harvest Event, you'll explore an all-new biome populated for the autumn season with a haunted harm, investigate the mystery of the missing villagers and unlock a powerful new playable Summoner!

NEW SUMMONER: Clik'Clik, the Impaler is an insectoid (praying mantis) with a mastery of speed and mobility. Clik'Clik can fly around the enemy, summoning swarms and giving time for poison to take hold before delivering the killing blow. His harpoon ability allows him to pull enemies towards allies to trigger devastating combos.

NEW CARDS: Not only will you get the chance to fight against the evils of the Harvest World, you can learn these dark spells and unleash their horrors upon your enemies. Our new faction, the Withereds, has an entirely unique play style and feel allowing for all new kinds of creative synergies.

NEW BIOME: The new Harvest World biome contains various regions of differing terrain that will evolve over the course of this event. Currently, you can explore an autumn season forest and a haunted farm. During the event, you can choose to play the Harvest World on any chapter of your adventure. You'll be prompted to make your selection when you start a new adventure. After the event, we'll integrate the Harvest World content into the full game as a potential world that can surface by the procedural curation algorithm.

HIGH GROUND TERRAIN: Harvest World is the first biome to feature combat maps with tactical "high grounds", adding a new dimension to battle. Take cover behind a hill, knock enemies off, control the choke points, etc.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that had broken regional population within biomes. Special thanks to Chumsie the Trustworthy for the detailed feedback that helped us uncover this issue. As a result the desert biome now has an entirely new section "Desert Ruins" that was originally intended for this world to accompany the boss area. Includes more maps with traps and obstacles.

Also wanted to acknowledge Irvine for bug with with the Combos Triggered Stat which was actually fixed in the previous release.

Fixed bug where replay button wouldn't function if trying to use after the defeat animation had played.

Fixed bug where environment objects (ex: chests) weren’t scaling to the proper size.

Coming Next

The grumbling croak of a woeful frog creature echoes from the marshlands. Was this another failed experiment by the creator of Rabbitus or is something more sinister afoort? A new hero emerges to to lead the investigation, familiar in both the arcane arts and attuned to nature. Who could it be?

Thanks so much!

~Ross