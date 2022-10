Hello Props and Hunters!

We are delighted to celebrate Halloween with you by adding a new spooky map called Mansion Terror! Along with 2 new hunter skins, dozens of props, and 3 exclusive Props: The Vampire Coffin, the Pumpkin Pram and Pumpkin Gargoyle!

Mansion Terror

2 new hunter skins: Pumpkin Gun & Exorciser 2000!

New props to bring with you!







Enjoy!