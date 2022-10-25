October patch with halloween event

Halloween Event:

As mentioned before we are hosting a one week halloween event.

It comes with 4 event maps and a bunch of event quests. The progress will only be count on event maps!

With completing quests you get some loot and additionally event currency.

This currency can be used in the event shop to buy Skins, gems and potions.

So play every difficulty of each map to find all hidden pumpkins and finish all quests!

We hope you enjoy it and happy halloween!

Coop Gamemode:

We implemented a new multiplayer game mode: Coop

In coop, you don't fight against each other, but you play WITH your friend to beat the AI

You can play it by using invite friends feature (to play with your friends) or use the new matchmaking queue for coop

New Profile Window:

We improved the profile window where you can not only equip your consumables, but now .. everything!

Hero stats now show the calculation. You can see the base stats, how much you already skilled and for armor how much damage it will reduce.

There are now also buttons for the hero spells and on consumables (under Items -> In game). When you click on them, a popup appears with more detailed information of what this spell/consumable do and a little example video, showing how it works and looks.

We also improved usage of exp potions. There is more information displayed such as how much exp you get and how many levels you get from using spezific amounts.

New Friend Invite Window:

To introduce coop, we also reworked the whole invite window to handle both gamemodes

As a host you can decide, besides the map, which gamemode to play. There are two buttons and the grayed one is the current selected

The gamemode and map selection is now synced for other players too!

Balancing:

Nerved knights, -10 damage on all levels and -10 health on each upgrade

Defense potion buffed from 40 to 100 armor

Increased speed of Ion's stun spell animation

Adjust the damage size of the flamthrower in total chaos

AI evades flamethrower and monster better

AI interacts with the event circle and force fields

Gameplay Improvements:

Swapped Ion's spells, now his Q is his Stun and lightning strike his ult. Also adjusted mana and cooldown values

Your hero has a new unique selection circle

Ion's ult circle got a visual upgrade

Selection of units now won't have a triangle above, but instead the circle below will turn green

Shooting tower can see much further than other building types

Units and shooting tower now have a visible attack range which gets shown when selected (only for ranged units and single selected)

Overlay Improvements:

The stars for levels got a new look

Library button moved from profile window to options

Updated the look of item duration bar ingame

Spells should now always be visible also on uncommen screen sizes

The multiplayer window and matchmaking information is now also available in german

When you use your potion, the button dissapears ingame

When your hero dies, your abilities are grayed out to show they are currently not useable

Worldmap:

Worldmap Hero now uses the current skin equipped

When opening the shop in Profilewindow, the shop will appear in front of it

Bug Fixes: