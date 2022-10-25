The PURGATORY REMIX update is here! (20% OFF CELEBRATION)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



It's been a while Cursed Friends!

The Cursed to Golf team here at Chuhai Labs has been hard at work since we last spoke! We have been collating feedback, tackling through the forums and listening to all of your comments. A big thank you to all the players who have experienced Golf Purgatory so far and a special thanks to all players who have taken the time to review, comment, give feedback and help us to make the best darn GOLFLIKE we possibly can! Hold on to your hats as this is a big one. ːsteamhappyː

And of course with that, we have been hard at work on our first "big" update to Cursed to Golf since launch. Presenting to you the PURGATORY REMIX update!

A free update for all players that introduces two additional game modes, Practice Round and Remix Round as well as a host of quality of life updates. Allow me to explain each new mode in a little more detail!



Practice Round:



Practice Round** is a new mode we've created to help players with the perils of Golf Purgatory!

In this new mode, you will be able to start a blank 18-hole run through the Purgatory, Oasis and Caverns biomes while setting your own custom rules! Through Practice Round you will be able to familiarize yourself with the various dungeon-like holes of Cursed to Golf and practice making your way through the various hazards in hopes of being able to take on Classic mode and finally Ascend!

Set your starting PAR Count.

Enable "Hole Restart" option.

Enable "Cursed Holes" option.

Set your starting Ace Card deck.

Set your "Shot Idol" options.

Set your starting biome area.

Enable "Cursed" rewards each hole.

If you're struggling to make it to latter biomes, use Practice Round!

(Note: There is no story progress or achievement unlocking in Practice Round)



Remix Round:



Remix Round is a brand-new daunting game mode for those experienced Cursed Golfers who have already made the Ascension** (or close to)!

Tackle 9-remixed-purgatory-holes, devilishly designed to be the meanest, toughest and most difficult holes yet! Get yourself on a new leaderboard and show off.

NO SHOT IDOLS.

NO BOONS.

NO ETERNI-TEE SHOPS.

Survive only on end of hole rewards!

If you've finished the 18-holes of Golf Purgatory and Ascended, but left wanting more this is the mode for you. We look forward to seeing you all scream... bwahahaha.

Alongside the new game modes, we have also added a "hole" host of new quality of life options in the settings menu based on some of the common feedback! We will continue to add additional features and quality of life settings as we move forward. If there's still options you'd like to have included, please leave a comment in the discussions thread!

Tutorial Skip option.

Replay tutorial option.

Skip cutscenes option.

Hold to Spin option.

Skip Hole Opening cinematic option.

Auto Fast-Forward - Shot animation. (Note: Can be cancelled with pressing FF button)

Auto Fast-Forward - Transition animation. (Note: Can be cancelled with pressing FF button)

Fast-Forward speed option.

New Driving Range areas added to Oasis and Caverns Eterni-Tee Hubs.

We also have been working hard on fixing additional issues, continuing to work on the stability of the overall experience and squashing pesky bugs.



SCREAM FESTIVAL 2022 - 20% OFF



Finally, as part of the Steam Scream Festival (it's spooky season!) Cursed to Golf will be a WHOPPING 20% OFF!**

If you've enjoyed Cursed to Golf, we'd love if you could tell your friends! Now is a great time to jump in to the world's only GOLFLIKE!

This deal will run from the following dates October 25th 2022 (10AM PST) - November 1st 2022 (10AM PST).