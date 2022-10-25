 Skip to content

Propnight update for 25 October 2022

Propnight Halloween Is Out Now with a 50% Discount

Build 9796785

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The biggest Propnight update ever is out now with a 50% discount! We’re starting a new season with some more changes: 500 Propcoins will be gifted to everyone, all players will start anew (levels restarted, and now with every new level you will gain 100 Propcoins), all Killer skins will be temporarily locked (Propcoins and Survivor skins remain), and all Ether coins converted to Propcoins.

STRETCH GOALS

We’re also taking up a challenge to improve the game reviews which will help fulfil our dream of bringing all the joy this game can give to more people! Each increase in Steam review percentage will unlock cool novelties in the game.

We believe that together with you, our supporters and fans, we can reach these goals, and unlock the full potential of Propnight!

💖 Fntastic Team

WHAT'S NEW

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1549180/view/3424450462194484758

