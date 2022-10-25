 Skip to content

Fright Night Sex Fest update for 25 October 2022

Who will CUM and what will be left of them?

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Texas 1974, a lovely couple got lost in the middle of nowhere after their van ran out of gas.

They seek help in what seems like an abandoned house...
None of them will never forget what -and who- they found inside that fateful day…

Know Leddertits and Tina, and get a taste of their juicy, tasty meat in this new carnal experience for Fright Night Sex Fest.

This new DLC includes a brand new comic-like story, a new environment and 3 new characters (Leddertits, Tina and Jared).

