Halloween| Update 0.2.0

Added

Personal item system added to game.

There are 4 different items (bone, skull, picture and daily) that belongs the someone and they spawn on maps.

You can earn Special Item point by taking picture of them.

Taking them from ground also give money.

Cursed items added to game.



There are 5 cursed items currently which are Verum, Teddy Bear, Arbatel, Goat Head and Mirror.You can find these items on the specific locations of maps.

Verum is a one-use item that shows the Creature type when it activated in the ghost room or remnant room.

If Verum used in Empty ghost area, it randomly spawn a creature and it's candles changes the color depends on the creature type. (Blue : Ghost, Spiritual : Green, Demon : Red and Mystic : Purple)

To use Verum you need a light source like lighter, fired candle, etc. Then after fire it's candles, you need to pour blood in it by using Heart Bottle.

Teddy bear is like a Voodoo Doll

If there is Moroi or Tiyanak on the map it directly connect with their souls.

If you drop the Teddy Bear on the ground it will directly burn and Moroi or Tiyanak will get angry directly so they can be more aggressive.

If you place it in one of their area by using Middle Mouse Button (Default place key not dropping ground) directly calm it down and it doesn't get angry.

Arbatel is a book which guide you towards random ghost area.

You only need to place book the ground and wait a couple of seconds then a small light will guide you through the area.

You can lose sanity too quickly while it's active so you should be careful to use it.

Goat Head is a equippable item which is using for exorcism.

When you use it inside the Spiritual or Ghost room it will directly banish the creature in the room and you earn a exorcism money, then it spawns a Demon in the room.

You can earn more money by banishing the demon from the room.

Mirror has different actions for different types.

If you use it in a Ghost room, Ghost can show itself, or hands can attack you from the mirror.

Spirituals only attack you from the mirror by hands.

Demons can show itself, attack from the mirror by hands or it can attack player directly.

Resurrection stone added to game

You can find Resurrection Statue in specific locations of the maps.

You can resurrect by interacting it while he has a light ball in his hands.

When you interact the ball start flying to the sky and after a couple of seconds you will be resurrected.

Everytime someone use the Statue to resurrect, the time to reneval is increases 1 minutes until reach 5.

That means, if someone resurrect at the 1st minute, second player can resurrect 2nd minute, 3rd at 4th minute, 4th at 7th minute, 5th at 12th minute, 6th at 17th and so on.

You will be 50% of sanity when you resurrected.

2 new characters Nierva and Alice added to game.

Nierva has a special item named Talisman and her occupation is Exorcist.

She has an item Talisman which works totally same with Totem, but she can take 2 with her at the beginning of the game, and it directly banish the ghost without any ritual.

Alice is an Engineer and has her own device Engineer Meter

Engineer meter has 4 different modes in it which are EMF, Thermo, Carbon and Infrasound.

It lets the player detect any of them without needing any other equipment.

Ghost Light item added to game | Remnant system added to game.

It's new free item that can be bought from the shop.

Now there are remnants that spawns the map at the beginning of the game.

They are invisible until player use Ghost Light in the area.

Once player use Ghost Light in the area, players can take the picture to earn money

Also using Grimore on remnant gives a exorcism money

New map added to game

Island map added to game, and you can select the map from the Lobby to play it.

Changed

Heart Bottle and Grimore prices set to free to let everyone reach every possible actions in game.

Collisions disabled from doors while it is opening or closing.

Fixed

Crouch issue that causes clients cannot see while server crouching.

Collecting keys was given a point for Special Item category.

Flashlights was not snapping correctly when equipped on left hand.

Salt angle was calculating incorrectly while pouring.

Black annis didn't start kill animation correctly when it reach the player.

An issue that shows players can take the item from the ground by pressing a key when cannot fixed.

The issue that blocks the fire particles of Demon Mark and Salt fixed.

Symptoms and Banisments page cannot be reached when the names translated.

Attack camera effect and breath sounds weren't correctly play on clients.

An issue that resets server's sanity to 0 when client killed.

Reworked

Photo camera system reworked and improved.