The Jean-Paul Software Screen Explosion update for 25 October 2022

Small patch for "Here's Looking At You Kid"

Very quick patch for the exciting new Hallowe'en screensaver "Here's Looking At You, Kid". I don't think anyone noticed it and as such I'm not going to say what was wrong.

