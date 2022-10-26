Hide in the Shadows in Symphony of the Ghosts!

_Keep your opponents from escaping Dracula's Castle in Symphony of the Ghosts, featured as Brawl of the Week! Phase in and out of visibility in this timed FFA game with 300% damage. Score the most points in three minutes to win.

Brawlhalloween also continues with many frightening finds, available by following the candy corn in Mallhalla. Mad Doctor Ulgrim and his latest experiment, Termin-gator Onyx are the newest to join the festivities, along with the Skeleton Dance Emote._

Join the fight against Dracula in Brawlhalla-vania! Introducing new Simon Belmont and Alucard Epic Crossovers. The legendary scions of the Belmont Clan & Dracula bloodline have joined the Grand Tournament with their iconic Weapons, custom Signature FX, unique lock-in animations, & dedicated roster spots. Find them in the “Crossovers” tab in Mallhalla.

In Brawlhalla, Simon Belmont and Alucard mirror the abilities of Jhala and Ezio, respectively, and will stay in Mallhalla after the event ends.

Featuring:

Alucard Epic Crossover

“The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.”

Animated Orb Skin: Ghost Familiar!

Simon Belmont Epic Crossover

The first Belmont players discovered, and the most famous vampire hunter of all.

Unique Sword Skin: Morning Star!

Sidekick:

Vampire Bat

“Servants of evil that lurk in the castle.”

Avatars:

Castlevania

“Welcome to Dracula’s Castle”

Morning Star

“A sacred weapon among the vampire hunters.”

Dracula

“What is a man? A miserable little pile of secrets.”

Wolf Form

“The Soul of Wolf aids the Vampire Prince.”

The Brawlhalla-vania Epic Crossover event also includes:

Two new Brawl of the Week Game modes!

New Dracula’s Castle FFA Map and Inverted Dracula’s Castle 1v1 Map

New Splash art and UI Theme.

Original main menu, character select, and victory theme music.

Daily login bonus of 250 Gold to celebrate this Epic Crossover event!



ⓒKonami Digital Entertainment

Bats, vampires, wolves… It's definitely the spookiest season of the year! We’re also celebrating Brawlhalloween starting today by opening up the crypt underneath Mallhalla. There you’ll find 16 seasonal Skins, including new ones for Ulgrim and Onyx, a brand new Emote, Ofrenda 2022 Podium, Avatars, Colors, and more! Just follow the trail of candy corn and you won’t lose your way.

See the list below for all the exclusive treats:

Skins:

Mad Doctor Ulgrim

“His last patient was Petra and look at her now!”

With an Extra Large Scalpel and Skull Saw, Ulgrim finds unconventional uses for his (now revoked) M.D.

Termin-gator Onyx

“Croc cyborgs don’t feel pain.”

Alligator? Crocodile? Either way, Ulgrim’s latest medical experiment is on the loose. Armed with Judgment Claws and Swamp Serum… She’ll be back.

Ray of the Dead

“RIP: Rayman is Phantasmic.”

Of course they celebrate Halloween in the Glade of Dreams! No one is more excited than Rayman with his sugar skull inspired face paint, Calaveraxe (Axe), and Saints & Souls Gauntlets.

Demon Rider Artemis

“Anybody can ride a Rocket Lance. The trouble begins when you try to land with it.”

Witness Artemis and her unmatched command of stunts and the badlands. She’s ready for any terrain with her Dirt Road Drill Rocket Lance and Adrenaline Rush Scythe.

Corpse Bride Mirage

“Here comes the bride, all dressed to fight!”

Not even death will part Mirage from her true love. She re-enters the Great Halls from beyond the grave armed with her Scythe and Spear: In Sickness and In Health.

Werewolf Thatch

“It's high moon.”

Things are looking pretty hairy for this ‘ol pirate. Beware of the full moon, or you might fall prey to his Haunted Incisor Sword or Wolf’s Howl Blasters.

Dusk Till Dawn

“He vants to take your Elo!”

This elven king becomes a different kind of nobleman for the Brawlhalloween season. Just don’t let him get too close, his teeth and Immortal Pike are as pointy as his ears.

Petra Reanimated

“Consult your doctor.”

SHE LIVES! Avoid the grasp of Petra’s Horror and Fright Gauntlets and the cruel sting of Von Evilstein’s Heart.

Skel-asuri

“She’s got a bone to pick!”

Cat got your… flesh? The fiery spirit that possesses Asuri’s skeleton is just as fierce. Beware, her Bone Claw Katars are as sharp as her Sword, Joint Pain.

Werebat Ragnir

“Like a bat out of Helheim.”

This bat is right-side-up and ready to brawl! He uses his finely attuned senses to best his opponents with his _Sonar Slicer _Katars and The Monster Slash Axe.

Immortal Caspian

“When you’re a vampire thief, the stakes are always high.”

Caspian’s blue blood seems to be in short supply these days, so yours will have to suffice. Look out for the attack of his Vampiric Embrace Gauntlets and his Bloodletting Katars.

The Monster Gnash

Graveyard smaaaash!”

No, Gnash is the Monster, not the doctor. Though, it’s not an expression of misunderstood humanity when he swings his Headache Hammer or _Hand-Saw _Spear in your direction.

Punkin Spice Yumiko

“In every town, village, and city. There is no escape. Ever.”

It’s Punkin Spice season, and Yumiko isn’t taking prisoners with her ded Bow or LOL RIP Hammer.

Demonkin Diana

“Be careful what you ask for”

This half-blood is all-in on taking you down. Her _Wicked Wings _Bow and _Brimstone _Blasters will send you to the not-so-pearly gates below.

Horseman Lucien

“They say his spirit haunts the roadways to this very day.”

This pompous undead Count thinks himself a gourd. Even in his current state he threatens dissidents with his Haunting Blade Katars and his trusty Blasters, Ghost and Goblin.

Bewitching Scarlet

“Nice night for a hex.”

She’ll put a spell on you with her _Dark Cauldron _Hammer and Witching Broom.

Bonus: Angry Magic Hat poses with Scarlet’s actions!

Emote

Skeleton Dance - “Doot doot.”

New Brawlhalloween seasonal Emote!

Have a fun spooky time with a skeleton friend while dancing to some unique tunes.

Podium

Ofrenda 2022 – “An offering for our KO’d Brawlers.”

The expression on the sugar skull’s face changes depending on the Podium’s state! (Ready/Idle, Lock In, Victory, & Defeat)

Exclusive updated art for 2022!

Featuring unique sound and visual FX!

KO Effect

Jac-KO-Lantern - “Smashing pumpkins into tiny pieces of debris!”

An exclusive KO Effect for Brawlhalloween.

Colors

Haunting Colors

Give your opponents a scare with these purple, black, and orange colors.

Available for every Legend!

Avatars

Pumpkin Pyre Avatar

An animated Avatar![

“Ghostly fire makes everything better!”

RIP Avatar

“Rest In Pieces.”

Purchasable with your hard-earned Gold!

Brawlhalloween 2022 also features:

A new annual exclusive “Trick or Treater” Title Reward given to players that log on during the event.

Spooky pumpkins spread across a few Brawlhalla maps!

Phase in and out of visibility as you fight to keep your opponents from escaping Dracula's Castle! Queue up against 3 other Players in this 3-minute FFA game with 300% damage. Score 2 points for KO-ing an enemy, lose 1 point for being KO'd. All while you and your opponents go invisible when not using powers!

4 Player FFA

3 minutes

300% Damage

Most points at the end wins!

Demons and technology collide in the Cyber Oni Bundle! This pack – featuring Orion, the Mysterious Stranger – includes:

Cyber Oni Orion Skin

Orion Legend Unlock

Enlightened Song Spear

Dragon’s Breath Rocket Lance

This promotion is free to all Amazon Prime members. Claim your loot at brawlhalla.com/prime.

The free-to-play Legend rotation for this week features Sentinel, Wu Shang, Mordex, Thor, Azoth, Arcadia, Diana, Artemis, & Sidra.