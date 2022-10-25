Card Survival: Tropical Island - Halloween Update

Hello everyone!

I hope you're all well, it's time for Update 38, the Halloween update.

Let's go straight to our list of content:

Mermaid:

A new improved Mermaid is now available as the 4th official character.

She is a "hopeless" character that should provide some challenge to veteran players, as it is one difficulty level higher than the tourist.

While the mermaid is able to see in the dark and drink salt water, the fact that her skin cracks easily when out of the water and gets severely damaged by sunlight makes her a difficult character to play. As if this wasn't enough, she is also pregnant with a child, starts in the dangerous Desolate Beach and is being actively hunted by sea monsters.

New Perks:

We've added some new perks that where related to the mermaid and an additional horror one for halloween. Here's the list:

Main Perks:

Alien Lifeform:

Shortly after starting your island adventure an asteroid will fall from the sky. You will then notice something growing from the crater. Something that smells good and appears to be edible...

Smells great, strangely tasty, very nutritious and easy to grow. What could go wrong!?

Seahounds:

Horrible sea monsters obsessed with eating mermaid flesh (or human if no mermaid is available). They will hunt the coastal areas of the island and can inject you with parasites if they manage to sting you. Their parasites will grow inside your body if left unchecked and alter your mind to make you want to stay close to the sea so that the seahounds can finish their job.

Pregnancy:

This perk will cause your character to start pregnant. Pregnancy will give you nausea during its first stages, increase your hunger and calorie needs afterwards, and finally make it harder for you to walk. After 3 months you will then be able to give birth to a little baby!

Additional Perks:

Feral: Become immune to the effects of discomfort. Perfect for cave living.

Hypermetabolism: Burn energy very fast and have a higher body temperature.

Land Sickness: Your character will get nauseous when far from the sea.

Localisations:

On an unrelated note, we also wanted to let you know that we're almost done with our localisations system! So we're going to be contacting all the volunteers that wrote us over the following days so we can start with translations as soon as possible!

If you are interested in helping us translate Card Survival to your language, write us an email at winterspringgames@gmail.com and we'll add you to our contact list. ;)

We would also like to take this opportunity to thank all off our Chinese players for all the support they've been giving our game since our recent release. Seeing how well the game has been received by you has been a very nice surprise for us.

We have included a new cooking recipe that had been suggested by your community, Drunken Crab, as a way to thank you. :)

Hopefully we'll be able to get Card Survival in Chinese very soon! <3

Minor Changes and New Features:

Added a new Straw Cape that serves as less effective alternative to the raincoat.

Some plants (including bark) can now be dried in the smoker.

Added a new Drunken Crab recipe (made with alcohol, crabs and ginger).

Most skill perks now have a stronger effect on the difficulty score.

Gluttonous and Inappetent perks now have effects on food saturation.

Snake Grass now also grows in the Mangroves.

Mud Deposits are now more common in the Mangroves.

Small game traps can now be destroyed by storms.

Bone Knife has more durability now.

Island Chicken no longer needs salt.

Made official character portraits available to everyone.

Bug Fixes since the last Patch Note:

Fixed the Speedrun achievement triggering even past the 60 days mark

Added some redundancy so that achievements that you completed offline get unlocked on Steam once you are back online

Fixed a bug that was stopping the honey blueprint from producing honey.

Fixed "only available in full version" text showing up in some places

Fixed a stone image showing in blueprint ingredient slots that don't need a stone

Fixed an issue that was preventing a tourist objective from being completed.

Fixed an issue where eating butter or fat directly would still use spoilage.

Corrected the fertilizer icon for mushroom beds.

Fixed a bug that would show the water reservoir adding to bug population even when you put oil in the water

Yam Jam now also uses portions instead of durability, just like Fat and Butter.

Fixed a bug with Honey Candy that would duplicate cooking pots

Fixed some typos in the guide

Fixed an issue with the Island Gourmet achievement.

Fixed an issue where honey glazed pork was giving the wrong saturation type.

Fixed a bug that was causing rafts to move slower after stopping at an atoll.

Fixed a bug that was causing the honey candy recipe to use no honey.

Alembics will now fill any type of containers when making aqua fortis.

Fixed a bug that was causing the flare to show 200% durability.

Fixed some issues where the Bird Rock and the Desolate Beach were showing the wrong names in saves.

Fixed a bug that caused dynamite to kill a lot more fish that it was supposed to when used in certain areas of the island.

That's all for now.

Happy halloween everyone and see you for the next update!!