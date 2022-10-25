Patch 0.4.4 and Halloween Sale

What is new:

Online Leaderboards

Added leaderboards to the hideout in Raid mode: A list of the best gunslingers (according to the number of targets hit in the shooting range) and a list of the best scavengers (according to the value of the loot extracted in one raid).

Challenge other stalkers and take your place among the best!

Gear Insurance

An insurance system has been added to Raid mode. When insurance is active, you will not lose weapons, attachments and any item in the vest. On death the insurance will reset and you must buy it again.

Chemical Light Source

A Chemical Light Source has been added to the shop on the first level of reputation. Use it to mark explored areas in a raid.

Adrenaline Syringe

The Adrenaline syringe has been added to the shop on the third level of reputation. The injection lasts throughout each raid and increases the physical characteristics of the player (running speed, endurance, close combat damage).

Ammo can now be transferred from one magazine to another by pressing the trigger (like the ammo boxes).

The computer screen now displays the name and price when selling items to the merchant.

An HP bar has been added to the wrist watch.

Changes:

Refilling magazines from an ammo box will now require the box to be open by holding down the trigger

The number of bullets in ammo boxes for AKM and Saiga have been doubled

Weapons in raid will now take longer to get dirty. Penalty to damage dealt by uncleaned weapons has been decreased considerably

For low reputation levels, the number of monsters that appear when unlocking the blast door exit has been reduced

Permanent Unlocks now have a distinct color price tag

The size of the very first raid has been reduced

The Geiger counter sfx will no longer be played while wearing a radiation suit

Kerosene lamps can now be lit with a lighter

Fixed the description of the main task during a raid

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug when the shooting range did not replenish spent ammo

Fixed an issue with best score being overwritten by any score attempt made

Fixed bug with monsters teleporting during a raid

Fixed bug with twitching slider of PMM

Fixed bug with movement when you set direction based on hand

Fixed bug with inability to unload revolver on HTC Vive

Fixed a bug where a pistol magazine inserted inside the gun could sometimes disappear after death

Fixed a bug with gas mask filters not spawning on gas mask corpses

Removed the link to the alpha questionnaire from the Tutorial's in-game menu

Fixed a bug with incorrect materials on some walls in spider raids

Doors in rooms in raids can now open outward

When loading into a raid, you can no longer grab items from your inventory and accidentally lose them

The game is also part of the Halloween Sale and is available at a 10% discount until November 1.

If you encounter any bugs, please report them here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1702840/discussions/0/3391786047387379534/

You can also join our Discord - it's the best and fastest way to contact me and stay up-to-date on the latest news: https://discord.gg/9t79QCHvPc