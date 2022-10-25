On Your Hands: Episode 3 Release

You've boarded the alien spaceship and started the engines, but you're not at your intended destination. You find yourself before a strange temple, unlike anything you've seen before in your short time on this planet.

Despite you and Mack's wishes to the contrary, you find yourself forced to enter and see what this place has in store. Are you prepared to face new monsters, solve more puzzles, and master a new magic ability?

This update should be applied automatically when you restart On Your Hands. The major changes include:

EPISODE 3

Featuring:

5 New Levels

10 New Puzzles

2 New Monsters

A Boss Fight

Red Magic

In addition to the implementations of Episode 3, Episode 1 and 2 have been updated, featuring a large number of bugfixes, new keybinds, and performance optimizations. Episode 3's content has been added to the level select and main menu.

As always, report any bugs and feedback using channels such as the steam forums, or our Discord server.