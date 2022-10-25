Steam Scream Fest and October Content Patch

Hello, ero-delvers! As part of this year's Steam Scream Fest, we are discounting the Devotion DLC! It'll be 50% off for the next few weeks, so you and a special friend can get your shivers on for a half-spooky total of $3.50.

But that's just the tip. As part of this special event, we're adding in new content to breathe some vigor-mortis into the dark, dank depths you may have easily cleared with your delving partner (or, perhaps they rebuffed your efforts, and a rematch is in order).

In short, this update introduces (optional) mutators to Eronoctosis! （￣︶￣）↗

These will shake up your dungeon delves. Accelerate monsters, and turn up the aggro, or tone down the challenge so that you and your companion can simply hang out together and soak in the lush vibes of our erotic nightmare realms. (～￣▽￣)～

Mutators are available once at least one player has cleared the first map. After that, you simply apply them from the lobby, then choose your map and be on your way.

While the Devotion discount will only last for a few weeks, the mutator content patch will be part of the game 🎇forever! 🎇 So, even if you don't get to your next delve before all-hallow's eve is up, fear not.

If you loved Put Yourself Together and wish there were more labyrinths, more nightmares, and more spurts, then it's a great time to snap up the Devotion DLC while it's 💸half off💸!

We hope you have fun.

Cheers,

Dream Toaster