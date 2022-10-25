Added an animal marker, making it easier to see small animals in long grass.
Minor visual tweaks
Fixed another bug, can't remember what it was as this is starting to scramble my brain.
African Safari update for 25 October 2022
Another minor update
Added an animal marker, making it easier to see small animals in long grass.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update