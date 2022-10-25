 Skip to content

Unrailed! update for 25 October 2022

MacOS launch issue fix

Build 9796587

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi together!

We just patched the macOS version as some players could not start the game anymore.
Please let us know in the comments or on Discord if you still have issues.

Changed files in this update

Unrailed osx Depot 1016922
  • Loading history…
