Hotfix 1.0.3b

Hello everyone. Fast hotfix to solve some problems that have been reported since we released the patch.
- Due to framework version changes during the development of the patch, there were a few incompatibilities that reduced the performance of some systems, especially Linux and Steamdecks. With this change, the performance should go back to normality.
- Regardless of the order in which the packs are chosen, the additional card of each pack in the Obelisk and Weekly Challenge will always be the same.
- Now, if you have a corrupted item equipped and you try to replace it with the normal version (from shops or loot), the corrupted version will not be replaced.
- Some minor fixes here and there.
As always, thanks to all of you for your support, feedback, and understanding.
Changed files in this update