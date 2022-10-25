Hotfix 1.0.3b

Hello everyone. Fast hotfix to solve some problems that have been reported since we released the patch.

Due to framework version changes during the development of the patch, there were a few incompatibilities that reduced the performance of some systems, especially Linux and Steamdecks. With this change, the performance should go back to normality.

Regardless of the order in which the packs are chosen, the additional card of each pack in the Obelisk and Weekly Challenge will always be the same.

Now, if you have a corrupted item equipped and you try to replace it with the normal version (from shops or loot), the corrupted version will not be replaced.

Some minor fixes here and there.

As always, thanks to all of you for your support, feedback, and understanding.