Spooky Starlets update for 25 October 2022

VER 1.0d - Happy Halloween

Last edited by Wendy

Okay it's a bit early for Halloween still, but we made some more quality of life changes based off of feedback we've received from the community! If you run into any issues with the game, let us know and we'll take a look- as long as we have good feedback from the community, we'll be around to keep supporting & updating the game!

changelog:

    • Fixed achievement unlocks not firing off for some people.
    • Fixed Francine content not correctly unlocking
    • Made it easier to quit the game even when selecting scripts
    • Options bound to escape key

