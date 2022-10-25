VER 1.0d - Happy Halloween

Okay it's a bit early for Halloween still, but we made some more quality of life changes based off of feedback we've received from the community! If you run into any issues with the game, let us know and we'll take a look- as long as we have good feedback from the community, we'll be around to keep supporting & updating the game!

Additionally, the game will be discounted during the TinyHat Halloween Sale! If you're interested in adult games, check out our full catalog of TinyHat Published games!

changelog: