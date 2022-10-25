MONSTER ROADTRIP is getting SPOOKIER!

HALLOWEEN UPDATE



As part of the STEAM SCREAM FEST, this game is getting spoooooookier!

On this Halloween, we're adding a brand new location: SIMON SOUPS!

It includes new events, a new NPC, unique art for each playable character... and something else.

ATTENTION!

If you're brave enough, go and play it.

If spooky is not your jam, that's valid too! There's a new option in "customize" to disable the added spook of this location.

But beware: checking it sorta spoils the whole thing.

So if you want to brave it, don’t check IT!

This is only the first of a few LOCATIONS we will add post-release. Keep tuned: there's more to come!