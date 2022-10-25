 Skip to content

Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip update for 25 October 2022

MONSTER ROADTRIP is getting SPOOKIER!

HALLOWEEN UPDATE

As part of the STEAM SCREAM FEST, this game is getting spoooooookier!
On this Halloween, we're adding a brand new location: SIMON SOUPS!
It includes new events, a new NPC, unique art for each playable character... and something else.

ATTENTION!
If you're brave enough, go and play it.
If spooky is not your jam, that's valid too! There's a new option in "customize" to disable the added spook of this location.
But beware: checking it sorta spoils the whole thing.
So if you want to brave it, don’t check IT!

This is only the first of a few LOCATIONS we will add post-release. Keep tuned: there's more to come!

