Halloween update V 1.0.21

= V 1.0.21 =
- Added: Nightmare biome;
- Added 5 new items as a trophy - valuable items for sale;
- Added: Boogeyman, Pumpkin, Mother Pumpkin;
- Added: Map: Neighborhood.
===================
I was planning to do more, but because of the lack of time, you can expect another update soon.
As for the major update, first I gonna send some fixes updates and multiplayer updates, after that I gonna start.
===================
As for the Halloween sale, for now, I don't get the necessary link for Steam Support Team, but only If I get it, I will immediately set on a 25% sale
Changed files in this update