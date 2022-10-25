Halloween update V 1.0.21

= V 1.0.21 =

Added: Nightmare biome;

Added 5 new items as a trophy - valuable items for sale;

Added: Boogeyman, Pumpkin, Mother Pumpkin;

Added: Map: Neighborhood.

===================

I was planning to do more, but because of the lack of time, you can expect another update soon.

As for the major update, first I gonna send some fixes updates and multiplayer updates, after that I gonna start.

===================

As for the Halloween sale, for now, I don't get the necessary link for Steam Support Team, but only If I get it, I will immediately set on a 25% sale