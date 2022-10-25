 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The 8 Sins: New Hell Order update for 25 October 2022

Halloween update V 1.0.21

Share · View all patches · Build 9796535 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via steamstore-a.akamaihd.net

= V 1.0.21 =

  • Added: Nightmare biome;
  • Added 5 new items as a trophy - valuable items for sale;
  • Added: Boogeyman, Pumpkin, Mother Pumpkin;
  • Added: Map: Neighborhood.

===================
I was planning to do more, but because of the lack of time, you can expect another update soon.

As for the major update, first I gonna send some fixes updates and multiplayer updates, after that I gonna start.

===================
As for the Halloween sale, for now, I don't get the necessary link for Steam Support Team, but only If I get it, I will immediately set on a 25% sale

Changed files in this update

The 8 Sins: New Hell Order Content Depot 1753731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link