Disco Elysium update for 25 October 2022

Celebrate three years of Disco Elysium

This October marks the third year of Disco Elysium. Since its initial release in October 2019, Disco Elysium has evolved into Disco Elysium - The Final Cut and has continued growing – with the game now available to play in 12 languages.

Whether you stumbled upon Disco Elysium in the early days, or first woke up in Revachol recently: thank you.


ART BY: Sykine.

To celebrate the third birthday of Disco Elysium, you can now buy Disco Elysium - The Final Cut at 75% off:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/632470/Disco_Elysium__The_Final_Cut/

Steam sale ends 7th November.

