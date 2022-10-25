Celebrate three years of Disco Elysium

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This October marks the third year of Disco Elysium. Since its initial release in October 2019, Disco Elysium has evolved into Disco Elysium - The Final Cut and has continued growing – with the game now available to play in 12 languages.

Whether you stumbled upon Disco Elysium in the early days, or first woke up in Revachol recently: thank you.



ART BY: Sykine.

To celebrate the third birthday of Disco Elysium, you can now buy Disco Elysium - The Final Cut at 75% off:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/632470/Disco_Elysium__The_Final_Cut/

Steam sale ends 7th November.