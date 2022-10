Share · View all patches · Build 9796487 · Last edited 25 October 2022 – 16:13:26 UTC by Wendy

Hello puzzle solvers!

To celebrate Halloween 2022, we decided to give players of MEER 1 & 2 a FREE mask permenantly added to the game!

Have a look at it! Isn't it beautiful? :)

We also release a free map and many other things in our other game Run Prop, Run!

Have fun, get spooked, and stay sharp!

Clem