Hell is Others Halloween event

Hello citizens!

How are your first days in Century City?

The Chasm will not be the only one bothering your sleep, be ready to get tricked or treated. It's Halloween in Hell is Others!

We placed Jack-o'-lanterns around the map for you to find, but take care while looting them. They can contain some good treats or dangerous tricks!

Log into the game and go right to sleep between October 25th and November 1st to receive a pumpkin lamp to decorate your apartment.

That's not all. We are listening to your feedback and improving the game.

The Halloween update is bringing bug fixes and quality-of-life improvement.

For example from now, every time you die in-game, you will find a new fully grown plant of bullets in the hallway to help you restart.

You can have a look at what's new in the list below

Patch Notes 1.1.4

General changes

• Implemented additional hint in the tutorial when the player has to collect the rewards from Octave.

• Increased vases container capacity to 3 to avoid stacking more bullets than allowed in the backpack.

• Now the week is entirely shown when trading with the junk dealer.

• Item Icons graphics updated.

• The correct enemy icon is now shown in the death screen.

• Removed unread indicator on archived quests.

• Added ingame button to access the Good Neighbor Pack extra contents.

• Every time Adam dies, a ripe bullet plant can now be found in the hallway.

• Showing all active server regions in the server region select panel.

• Showing server region selector at login each time the available server regions change.

• Now only when placing a wallpaper another identical item gets pulled out from the basement, if present.

• Better atm positioning.

Bug fixing



• Fixed issue causing Adam to say "Forget it." instead of the right dialogue if interacting with Alfred before Octave at day 2.

• Fixed dust animation not always rendering correctly.

• Fixed moving the door from one room to another one being allowed also if it is the only door of that room.

• Localized rewards ticket in the journal.

• Fixed long names wrapping in the quest tasks and in the quest rewards.

• Localized numbers in the quest tasks UI.

• Fixed wrapping for the german localisation of the Movement Speed stat.

• Fixed localization for some wrong dialogues.

• Fixed unlocalised units of measurement across tooltips.

• Fixed spawning in the penthouse when closing the game in act 4 in certain situations.

• Fixed bots' explosions not triggering the explosion fullscreen vfx.

• Fixed ShopNotUnlocked dialogues not being triggered correctly.

• Fixed game becoming unresponsive when trying to quit after a disconnection.

• Fixed quest state breaking if the quest completion dialogue gets interrupted.

• Fixed fan pack partition wall having wrong interaction collider.

• Fixed player blocked after closing the withdraw UI with full inventory.

• Fixed player stuck in the tutorial because unable to complete the Alfred quest when disconnecting while in the recap screen.

Known bug



• The pumpkin lantern is displayed in your basement as "The courier delivered a package to your door", but you will receive it only after going to sleep at least once.