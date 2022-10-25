🎃Halloween Theme🎃+ New Legendary Powerup

Halloween-Theme
- Find and eat all pumpkins for a movement speed boost
- Cloaker and his son are well-dressed for the occasion
- Scarier in-game music
- Main menu redone to suit the theme
- Embrace 200% experience gain
- New kill effect animation
- Cast pumpkin-head fireballs
New Legendary Powerup
Get the new game-breaking end-game powerup "not just a spirit" which awakens Cloaker son's spirit and makes him annihilate almost everyone that stands in your path (older save files might over-write this powerup in the shop)
Fixes
- Fixed spikes not appearing properly on-screen matching background color
- Fixed portal collision being too small
Thats it for this update cloakers, hope you enjoy and happy Halloween!
