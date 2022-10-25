 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cloaks and Capes update for 25 October 2022

🎃Halloween Theme🎃+ New Legendary Powerup

Share · View all patches · Build 9796434 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Halloween-Theme
  • Find and eat all pumpkins for a movement speed boost
  • Cloaker and his son are well-dressed for the occasion
  • Scarier in-game music
  • Main menu redone to suit the theme
  • Embrace 200% experience gain
  • New kill effect animation
  • Cast pumpkin-head fireballs

New Legendary Powerup

Get the new game-breaking end-game powerup "not just a spirit" which awakens Cloaker son's spirit and makes him annihilate almost everyone that stands in your path (older save files might over-write this powerup in the shop)

Fixes

  • Fixed spikes not appearing properly on-screen matching background color
  • Fixed portal collision being too small

Thats it for this update cloakers, hope you enjoy and happy Halloween!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1637951
  • Loading history…
Depot 1637952
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link