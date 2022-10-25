🎃Halloween Theme🎃+ New Legendary Powerup

Halloween-Theme

Find and eat all pumpkins for a movement speed boost

Cloaker and his son are well-dressed for the occasion

Scarier in-game music

Main menu redone to suit the theme

Embrace 200% experience gain

New kill effect animation

Cast pumpkin-head fireballs

New Legendary Powerup

Get the new game-breaking end-game powerup "not just a spirit" which awakens Cloaker son's spirit and makes him annihilate almost everyone that stands in your path (older save files might over-write this powerup in the shop)

Fixes

Fixed spikes not appearing properly on-screen matching background color

Fixed portal collision being too small

Thats it for this update cloakers, hope you enjoy and happy Halloween!