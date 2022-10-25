Huge October UPDATE

We are glad to announce our new huge update of the game. Thank you for being with us all this time! This update you may see:
MAIN FEATURES
• Added a new location - The Church
• Added new ghosts: The Dream Devourer and The Nun
• Added new items: ectoplasm developer, ectoplasm collector, ectoplasm detector, notepad
• Added ghost materialization mechanics
• Added the first modifier of the game - collecting ectoplasm
• Added an undefined ghost
IMPROVEMENTS
• Added hands to characters
• The ghosts go deeper inside the house as they weaken
• Added new session tasks
• Added a new evidence to identify the ghost
• Updated some sounds
• Redesign of locations (Abandoned House, School, Police Station)
FIXES
• Fixed bugs with collision on locations
• Fixed voice chat (work by button now)
• Fixed the display of traces
• Fixed bugs with the behavior of ghosts
• Fixed spawn of items in the van
• Fixed bugs with the appearance of screamers on locations.
• Fixed a bug with the inability to take a picture of the traces of blood
• Fixed a bug with the spawn of a child's toy in the office
