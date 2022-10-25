 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ghost Watchers update for 25 October 2022

Huge October UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 9796346 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are glad to announce our new huge update of the game. Thank you for being with us all this time! This update you may see:

MAIN FEATURES

• Added a new location - The Church
• Added new ghosts: The Dream Devourer and The Nun
• Added new items: ectoplasm developer, ectoplasm collector, ectoplasm detector, notepad
• Added ghost materialization mechanics
• Added the first modifier of the game - collecting ectoplasm
• Added an undefined ghost

IMPROVEMENTS

• Added hands to characters
• The ghosts go deeper inside the house as they weaken
• Added new session tasks
• Added a new evidence to identify the ghost
• Updated some sounds
• Redesign of locations (Abandoned House, School, Police Station)

FIXES

• Fixed bugs with collision on locations
• Fixed voice chat (work by button now)
• Fixed the display of traces
• Fixed bugs with the behavior of ghosts
• Fixed spawn of items in the van
• Fixed bugs with the appearance of screamers on locations.
• Fixed a bug with the inability to take a picture of the traces of blood
• Fixed a bug with the spawn of a child's toy in the office

Changed files in this update

Depot 1850741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link