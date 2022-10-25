Huge October UPDATE

We are glad to announce our new huge update of the game. Thank you for being with us all this time! This update you may see:

MAIN FEATURES

• Added a new location - The Church

• Added new ghosts: The Dream Devourer and The Nun

• Added new items: ectoplasm developer, ectoplasm collector, ectoplasm detector, notepad

• Added ghost materialization mechanics

• Added the first modifier of the game - collecting ectoplasm

• Added an undefined ghost

IMPROVEMENTS

• Added hands to characters

• The ghosts go deeper inside the house as they weaken

• Added new session tasks

• Added a new evidence to identify the ghost

• Updated some sounds

• Redesign of locations (Abandoned House, School, Police Station)

FIXES

• Fixed bugs with collision on locations

• Fixed voice chat (work by button now)

• Fixed the display of traces

• Fixed bugs with the behavior of ghosts

• Fixed spawn of items in the van

• Fixed bugs with the appearance of screamers on locations.

• Fixed a bug with the inability to take a picture of the traces of blood

• Fixed a bug with the spawn of a child's toy in the office