 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Girls Overboard update for 25 October 2022

Free Title Update 4: Halloween Event

Share · View all patches · Build 9796288 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's Halloween night, you and Miya are alone, and there is an exclusive costume party on the North Shore. All you have to do is get there.. Are you and Miya be in for a trick or a treat?

This limited time event is FREE to play! Collect pumpkin tickets in the slot machine to unlock a spooktacular story for Miya. Complete all three parts and earn an exclusive 5 Star outfit for Miya and enjoy a fully animated climax to the story.

New 5-Star Outfits for all 10 girls! Use Pumpkin Tickets to buy Limited Time Witch Outfits, not just for the base 7 girls, but also the last 3 update girls, Talia (Future Fragments), Madison and Ashera!

New character coming for Free Title Update 5! Some of you may recognize this character based on her silhouette, some of you may be meeting her for the first time, but either way, you are in for a real treat (=

Speaking of treats, we also have a complete revamp to the gameplay coming. I can't say anything specific right now, but we have been listening to player feedback and are working hard to make a more enjoyable gameplay experience for you. Thanks for bearing with us until then!

Comment to let us know what you thought of this update, leave us a review if you haven't already, and above all.. HAPPY HALLOWEEN!! =D
-Din

Changed files in this update

Depot 1347081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link