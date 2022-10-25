Halloween Update is here

Share · View all patches · Build 9796286 · Last edited 25 October 2022 – 16:46:15 UTC by Wendy

This update features new content for Halloween and covers the base game and the Can Touch This DLC.

Base Game

The update adds the following Halloween themed content to the game:

New decorations.

New landmarks.

New wall paint.

A spooky ghost visitor.

Can Touch This DLC

If you have the Can Touch This DLC, this update also adds:

You can now turn the gas station into a spooky mansion.

Lots of spooky decals.

Other

In addition to the Halloween content, there are a few bug fixes as well: