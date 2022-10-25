 Skip to content

Ghost Exorcism INC. update for 25 October 2022

[Public] Halloween Update & Bugfixes - 10/25/2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Exorcists!

Halloween is here, the time of spooky thrills, fear and horror!
We are putting on the public branch what we put last week on the public-test branch with some changes and bugfixes. You can find the details of the previous update by following this link.
One of the biggest changes in this update is the implementation of new measures that should decrease loading times when launching the game. We are waiting for your feedback to see if we are going in the right direction.

UPDATES & ADDITIONS

Localization & Voice

Performance

  • We are testing and have implemented new protocols that should reduce load times when launching the game.
  • Wall Writing/Drawing will be changed slightly to a new system, which should help players performance.

BUG FIXES

General Gameplay

  • We've fixed a problem which prevented players from getting rewarded for photos of flies/cockroach infestations.

The feedback you give us as well as your warm messages allow us to consider the best for Ghost Exorcism Inc, thank you again!

Don't forget your Crucifixes and Statues of Mary.

  • The Ghost Exorcism Inc. team

