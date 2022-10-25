New Bonus Map: Drakula's Castle

On your way up the mountain a caveman asks you for help. Their friend has gone missing. Being the good soul that you are you do not hesitate a second and pledge your assistance.

Looking around the foothills of Pogo Mountain you stumble upon an eerie place in the woods, seemingly surrounded by fog and permanent darkness.

As you stand before a wall of fog a cold shiver runs down your back. However, you gather courage and step through. Enter...

Drakula's Castle

It's up to you to find the missing person! Explore and climb a new smallish map in this halloween themed update (a permanent addition to the game).

Unlock a few new cosmetics and achievements, compete for best times or just casually hop around this medium difficulty map. Whatever you prefer.

Please note that this is NOT a "Map 4", neither in scope nor lore-wise. Instead, you will find it listed as a "Bonus Map" in the main menu. Beating any of the previous maps is no requirement to access this new stage.

The new update releases for free right about now.

Have fun playing this new map, I hope you will enjoy!

Superku