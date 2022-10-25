Halloween Is Back In Tinkertown - And It's Spookier Than Ever! 🎃

Dear Tinkerers,
While waiting for the drop of the Among Us content later this week, we have quite a bit of stuff in store already! Halloween is back in Tinkertown and spookier than ever. We’ve added new costumes, decoration and even a new place to visit in the Forest. Just create a new world and hunt the costumes!
At the same time we continued to fix bugs and optimize the experience. Aside from revisiting growth stages, Mine Carts & combat, bosses can now be easily reached - once defeated - through new placeable items. 😊
Here’s what you can expect in detail:
- 6 New costumes
- Tombstone Decorations
- 1 new Area in the Forest
- 2 new Enemies
Fixes:
- Fix issue with mountable Mine Cart
- Fixed a bug causing Rune guardians to not spawn
- Fixed a bug causing players to get stuck on ice when using a gamepad
- Fixed a bug where taking off armor that grants Mana or Health would fully heal you
- Reduced Growth times on crops and trees to 1 day per stage
- Revisited Shield stats and added a shield-block Buff
- Adjusted Charge Times, based on Weapon Categories
- Removed Knockback from Daggers, except the Warden's Dagger, which features strong knockback
- Added pre-defined chunks for some of the Sunset-/Night-time only enemies
- Buff apply adjustments
- Added Boss Teleporter Statues
- Fixed Ice Dungeon sliding passages
- Slightly increased Mana Costs for staffs and utility items
- Reworked Food items, concerning their affected stats, timings, and Buff Slot
- Reduced enemy spawners within the Ice Mine
A spooky time to all of you,
your Tinkertown Team
