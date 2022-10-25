 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tinkertown update for 25 October 2022

Halloween Is Back In Tinkertown - And It's Spookier Than Ever! 🎃

Share · View all patches · Build 9796120 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Tinkerers,

While waiting for the drop of the Among Us content later this week, we have quite a bit of stuff in store already! Halloween is back in Tinkertown and spookier than ever. We’ve added new costumes, decoration and even a new place to visit in the Forest. Just create a new world and hunt the costumes!

At the same time we continued to fix bugs and optimize the experience. Aside from revisiting growth stages, Mine Carts & combat, bosses can now be easily reached - once defeated - through new placeable items. 😊

Here’s what you can expect in detail:

  • 6 New costumes
  • Tombstone Decorations
  • 1 new Area in the Forest
  • 2 new Enemies

Fixes:

  • Fix issue with mountable Mine Cart
  • Fixed a bug causing Rune guardians to not spawn
  • Fixed a bug causing players to get stuck on ice when using a gamepad
  • Fixed a bug where taking off armor that grants Mana or Health would fully heal you
  • Reduced Growth times on crops and trees to 1 day per stage
  • Revisited Shield stats and added a shield-block Buff
  • Adjusted Charge Times, based on Weapon Categories
  • Removed Knockback from Daggers, except the Warden's Dagger, which features strong knockback
  • Added pre-defined chunks for some of the Sunset-/Night-time only enemies
  • Buff apply adjustments
  • Added Boss Teleporter Statues
  • Fixed Ice Dungeon sliding passages
  • Slightly increased Mana Costs for staffs and utility items
  • Reworked Food items, concerning their affected stats, timings, and Buff Slot
  • Reduced enemy spawners within the Ice Mine

A spooky time to all of you,
your Tinkertown Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1276660/Tinkertown/

Changed files in this update

Tinkertown Content Depot 1276661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link