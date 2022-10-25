Halloween Is Back In Tinkertown - And It's Spookier Than Ever! 🎃

Dear Tinkerers,

While waiting for the drop of the Among Us content later this week, we have quite a bit of stuff in store already! Halloween is back in Tinkertown and spookier than ever. We’ve added new costumes, decoration and even a new place to visit in the Forest. Just create a new world and hunt the costumes!

At the same time we continued to fix bugs and optimize the experience. Aside from revisiting growth stages, Mine Carts & combat, bosses can now be easily reached - once defeated - through new placeable items. 😊

Here’s what you can expect in detail:

6 New costumes

Tombstone Decorations

1 new Area in the Forest

2 new Enemies

Fixes:

Fix issue with mountable Mine Cart

Fixed a bug causing Rune guardians to not spawn

Fixed a bug causing players to get stuck on ice when using a gamepad

Fixed a bug where taking off armor that grants Mana or Health would fully heal you

Reduced Growth times on crops and trees to 1 day per stage

Revisited Shield stats and added a shield-block Buff

Adjusted Charge Times, based on Weapon Categories

Removed Knockback from Daggers, except the Warden's Dagger, which features strong knockback

Added pre-defined chunks for some of the Sunset-/Night-time only enemies

Buff apply adjustments

Added Boss Teleporter Statues

Fixed Ice Dungeon sliding passages

Slightly increased Mana Costs for staffs and utility items

Reworked Food items, concerning their affected stats, timings, and Buff Slot

Reduced enemy spawners within the Ice Mine

A spooky time to all of you,

your Tinkertown Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1276660/Tinkertown/