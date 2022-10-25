Game Update | 0.10.25.1ea

Hello,
so as you all know today's Halloween Event is starting and you will be able to play on a special edition of Jackson map and win some in-game prizes! If you thought that's all - it's not ːsteammockingː
Changelog:
Game version: 0.10.25.1ea
New:
- Reworked map: Russia 2.0
- Jackson National Park: Halloween (Time limited)
- Added notification in the menu about receiving rewards for tasks
Fixes:
- Fixed Giant Grouper not showing properly in Trophy Room
- Fixed K14 and K15 physics (they are sinking now)
- Fixed problems with the durability of the reel, rod and line
- Other minor changes and fixes in the backend regarding gameplay
Other:
- Changes in holding reel handle (preparation for casting rods)
- Increased population of: Largemouth bass, Amur Pike, and Grass pickerel
- Improved functionality of the UI/UX menu (added tabs from the map level + rearrangement of return buttons)
Reworked map: Russia 2.0
Bigger, nicer, and (we hope so) better! New reworked Russian map with big lakes!
