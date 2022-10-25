Game Update | 0.10.25.1ea

Hello,

so as you all know today's Halloween Event is starting and you will be able to play on a special edition of Jackson map and win some in-game prizes! If you thought that's all - it's not ːsteammockingː

Changelog:

Game version: 0.10.25.1ea

New:

Reworked map: Russia 2.0

Jackson National Park: Halloween (Time limited)

Added notification in the menu about receiving rewards for tasks

Fixes:

Fixed Giant Grouper not showing properly in Trophy Room

Fixed K14 and K15 physics (they are sinking now)

Fixed problems with the durability of the reel, rod and line

Other minor changes and fixes in the backend regarding gameplay

Other:

Changes in holding reel handle (preparation for casting rods)

Increased population of: Largemouth bass, Amur Pike, and Grass pickerel

Improved functionality of the UI/UX menu (added tabs from the map level + rearrangement of return buttons)

Bigger, nicer, and (we hope so) better! New reworked Russian map with big lakes!