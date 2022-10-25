 Skip to content

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 update for 25 October 2022

Game Update | 0.10.25.1ea

Share · View all patches · Build 9796027 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello,
so as you all know today's Halloween Event is starting and you will be able to play on a special edition of Jackson map and win some in-game prizes! If you thought that's all - it's not ːsteammockingː

Changelog:

Game version: 0.10.25.1ea

New:

  • Reworked map: Russia 2.0
  • Jackson National Park: Halloween (Time limited)
  • Added notification in the menu about receiving rewards for tasks

Fixes:

  • Fixed Giant Grouper not showing properly in Trophy Room
  • Fixed K14 and K15 physics (they are sinking now)
  • Fixed problems with the durability of the reel, rod and line
  • Other minor changes and fixes in the backend regarding gameplay

Other:

  • Changes in holding reel handle (preparation for casting rods)
  • Increased population of: Largemouth bass, Amur Pike, and Grass pickerel
  • Improved functionality of the UI/UX menu (added tabs from the map level + rearrangement of return buttons)

Reworked map: Russia 2.0

Bigger, nicer, and (we hope so) better! New reworked Russian map with big lakes!

